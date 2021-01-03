Dr. Jill Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Foster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Foster works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cataract & Refractive Center of Ohio262 Neil Ave Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 221-7464Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foster?
Dr Foster took amazing care of my mother. Her follow up calls were compassionate and extremely helpful. I’d recommend her to other friends and family.
About Dr. Jill Foster, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275519969
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hosp Of Philadelphia
- University Ill Eye Center
- University Of Illinois
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Augustana
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Visual Field Defects and Eyelid Spasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foster speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.