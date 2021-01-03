See All Ophthalmologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Jill Foster, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jill Foster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Foster works at Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Visual Field Defects and Eyelid Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cataract & Refractive Center of Ohio
    262 Neil Ave Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 221-7464
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Spasm
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 03, 2021
    Dr Foster took amazing care of my mother. Her follow up calls were compassionate and extremely helpful. I’d recommend her to other friends and family.
    — Jan 03, 2021
    About Dr. Jill Foster, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275519969
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hosp Of Philadelphia
    • University Ill Eye Center
    • University Of Illinois
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Augustana
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foster works at Ophthalmic Surgeons & Consultants in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Foster’s profile.

    Dr. Foster has seen patients for Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, Visual Field Defects and Eyelid Spasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

