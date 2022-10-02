Overview

Dr. Jillian Cohen, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Integrative Health and Wellbeing in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.