Overview of Dr. Jillian Gray, DO

Dr. Jillian Gray, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Huntington Beach Hospital, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Gray works at Got-it Medicine in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.