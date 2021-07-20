Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimmie Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Jimmie Williams, MD
Dr. Jimmie Williams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Jimmie E. Williams M.d. PC285 Boulevard NE Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 688-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Is Dr. Jimmy still practicing? My father was his patient and speaks highly of him. My father is sick now and he is very stubborn and has stated that Dr. Jimmy is the only doctor that knows his body.
About Dr. Jimmie Williams, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1396791059
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.