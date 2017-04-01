Overview of Dr. Jimmy Lin, MD

Dr. Jimmy Lin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Lin works at JIMMY J LIN MD in San Jose, CA.