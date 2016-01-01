Dr. Jimmy Soliman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Soliman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jimmy Soliman, MD
Dr. Jimmy Soliman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Harbor Hospital Center
Dr. Soliman's Office Locations
Manchester Medical Group617 W MANCHESTER AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90044 Directions (323) 750-9715
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Jimmy Soliman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1770517278
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soliman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soliman speaks Arabic.
