Dr. Jing Xu, MD
Overview of Dr. Jing Xu, MD
Dr. Jing Xu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University.
Dr. Xu's Office Locations
- 1 260 Garth Rd Apt 2H5, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-6397
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jing Xu, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1679581086
Education & Certifications
- Beijing Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
