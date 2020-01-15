Dr. Jiulin Zhu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jiulin Zhu, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jiulin Zhu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Snoqualmie, WA. They graduated from University Of Detroit Mercy, School Of Dentistry.
Locations
Better Way Dental37624 SE Fury St Ste 200, Snoqualmie, WA 98065 Directions (425) 230-4755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Sharp Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zhu is great! Very personable and made me feel like he truly cared.
About Dr. Jiulin Zhu, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Chinese
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Detroit Mercy, School Of Dentistry
Dr. Zhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zhu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhu speaks Chinese.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhu.
