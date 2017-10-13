Dr. Joan Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Finkelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joan Finkelstein, MD
Dr. Joan Finkelstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Dr. Finkelstein's Office Locations
-
1
Joan Finkelstein MD1180 Beacon St Ste 4C, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 277-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finkelstein?
Accessible, intuitive, articulate, non-judgmental, and otherwise thoroughly professional, Dr. Finklestein inspires the confidence necessary for an optimally productive working relationship.
About Dr. Joan Finkelstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1437102142
Education & Certifications
- Adams House
- Umass Memorial Med Center
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- Simmons College, Boston MA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.