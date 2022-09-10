Dr. Joan Puglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joan Puglia, MD
Overview of Dr. Joan Puglia, MD
Dr. Joan Puglia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Puglia's Office Locations
Belmont Street Neurology67 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-6641
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I had a recent visit with Dr Puglia and found her to be very thorough. She explained everything well, told us how we could reach her and was right on time. No complaints at all!
About Dr. Joan Puglia, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1275571713
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Montefiore Hosp-U Pittsburg
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Puglia has seen patients for Tremor, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Puglia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.