Dr. Joann Somers, MD
Overview of Dr. Joann Somers, MD
Dr. Joann Somers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Somers' Office Locations
Joann Somers M D P A22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 204, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-6781
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Somers is an excellent diagnostician. Her medical knowledge far supersedes her area of expertise. Her advice and counsel are spot on. And, she shows empathy and compassion. Yes, there might be a long in- office wait time because of her varied responsibilities as an OBGYN. Dr. Somers cares about and listens attentively to all her patients. Her office staff is friendly and accommodating. She has been my Dr. for 21 years
About Dr. Joann Somers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821177064
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Hospital (Michigan)
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Somers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Somers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Somers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somers has seen patients for Pap Smear and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Somers speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Somers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.