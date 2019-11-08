See All Ophthalmologists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Joanna Sarracino, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joanna Sarracino, MD

Dr. Joanna Sarracino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS.

Dr. Sarracino works at OPHTHALMIC SURGEONS in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarracino's Office Locations

    Optical Illusions
    2371 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 (203) 371-0141
    Thomas M Domanick Dpm
    1825 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT 06614 (203) 386-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Nov 08, 2019
    Excellent doctor! Took the time to educate me, reviewed med history with every visit, didn't appear rushed even tho there were several patients waiting to see her. I didn't mind the wait time until I saw her because she took time to educate me, answer questions, review med history, inquired abt allergies before prescribing choice of meds for my condition.
    — Nov 08, 2019
    About Dr. Joanna Sarracino, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841223484
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarracino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarracino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarracino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarracino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarracino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarracino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

