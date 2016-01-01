Dr. Troulakis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joanna Troulakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Joanna Troulakis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Troulakis works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Cardiology and Surgical Specialties2747 Crescent St, Astoria, NY 11102 DirectionsMonday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joanna Troulakis, MD
- Cardiology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1063839074
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
