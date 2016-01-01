Dr. Joao Vitor Andreoli Saltao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joao Vitor Andreoli Saltao, MD
Overview of Dr. Joao Vitor Andreoli Saltao, MD
Dr. Joao Vitor Andreoli Saltao, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI.
Dr. Saltao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Saltao's Office Locations
-
1
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 498-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saltao?
About Dr. Joao Vitor Andreoli Saltao, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- 1851870976
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saltao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltao works at
Dr. Saltao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.