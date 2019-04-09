Dr. Jody Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jody Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Jody Levine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, PLLC35 E 84th St Ste A, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 988-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Fantastic
About Dr. Jody Levine, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1417988387
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center|The Mount Sinai Medical Center
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine speaks Hebrew.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.