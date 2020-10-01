See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Joel Dall, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joel Dall, MD

Dr. Joel Dall, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Dall works at Alpine Orthopedics in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alpine Orthopedics
    1160 E 3900 S Ste 4050, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5948
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EBMS
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Pyramid Life
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Joel Dall, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1992707657
    • 1992707657
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Wisconsin School Of Medicine Madison Wi
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Wisconsin School Of Medicine Madison Wi
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Dall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dall works at Alpine Orthopedics in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Dall’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

