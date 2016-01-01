Dr. Frank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joel Frank, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Frank, MD
Dr. Joel Frank, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank's Office Locations
- 1 1400 N Bristol St Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (714) 972-0306
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joel Frank, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1689713042
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
