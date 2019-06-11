Overview of Dr. Joel Garmon, MD

Dr. Joel Garmon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Garmon works at Louisville Surgical Associates, PSC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.