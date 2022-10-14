Overview

Dr. Joel Garrison, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, GA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Walton Hospital.



Dr. Garrison works at Piedmont Physicians in Monroe, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.