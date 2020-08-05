See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Joel Gonzalez-Mendez, MD

Family Medicine
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joel Gonzalez-Mendez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Gonzalez-Mendez works at IMA Medical Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Care Professionals LLC
    6675 Westwood Blvd Ste 475, Orlando, FL 32821 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 350-5659
  2. 2
    IMA Medical Center of South Lakeland - Favilli Family Practice Center
    3650 INNOVATION DR, Lakeland, FL 33812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 646-6295
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Independent Educational Evaluation
Dipstick Urinalysis
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Independent Educational Evaluation
Dipstick Urinalysis
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan

Independent Educational Evaluation
Dipstick Urinalysis
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Disability Evaluation
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Gout
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Insomnia
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2020
    I came in as a new patient to see Dr. Gonzales. He was extremely professional & knowledgeable. He is a doctor who listens to your needs & concerns. Not a typical doctor that runs in says a couple words & leaves. ( you know the ones that just care about money & not the patients) He is compassionate & you get all your questions answered. (did not feel rushed through the appt) He makes you feel very comfortable. He told me he was going to be my Dr. For a very long time. I believe he will be. Thank you Dr. G! Book your Appt today to see this awesome doc!!!
    Christina — Aug 05, 2020
    About Dr. Joel Gonzalez-Mendez, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811910060
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Gonzalez-Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez-Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez-Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Mendez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

