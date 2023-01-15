Overview of Dr. Joel Keenan, MD

Dr. Joel Keenan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in York, ME. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with York Hospital.



Dr. Keenan works at MDVIP - York, Maine in York, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.