Dr. Joel Keenan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Joel Keenan, MD

Dr. Joel Keenan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in York, ME. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with York Hospital.

Dr. Keenan works at MDVIP - York, Maine in York, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keenan's Office Locations

    MDVIP - York, Maine
    1 Brickyard Ln, York, ME 03909 (207) 606-7252

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Acute Bronchitis
Dysentery
Hypertension
Acute Bronchitis
Dysentery

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 15, 2023
    Another great experience with Dr. Keenan.
    — Jan 15, 2023
    Dr. Keenan's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Keenan

    About Dr. Joel Keenan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1285746883
    Education & Certifications

    • Greenwich Hospital
    • Greenwich Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • York Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Keenan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keenan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keenan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Keenan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keenan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keenan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keenan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

