Dr. Joel Martinez, DDS
Dr. Joel Martinez, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / DENTAL BRANCH.
Joel Martinez DDS Specialist in Orthodontics2000 S Expressway 83 # G8, Harlingen, TX 78552 Directions (956) 615-8300
Joel Martinez DDS. Orthodontics Exclusively600 N Main St, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 378-6616
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Humana
Dr. Martinez is an excellent orthodontist. Not only is he very knowledgeable but has an excellent bedside manner. He makes himself available if there is a problem or concern. His whole office staff are awesome.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / DENTAL BRANCH
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martinez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
1047 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
