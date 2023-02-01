Dr. Joel Ulloth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulloth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Ulloth, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Ulloth, MD
Dr. Joel Ulloth, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ulloth works at
Dr. Ulloth's Office Locations
Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic85 Maui Lani Pkwy, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 442-5700
Mercy Hospital710 S Kenwood Ave, Moose Lake, MN 55767 Directions (218) 485-4481
Spine & Neurosurgery2135 Airpark Dr, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (808) 442-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ulloth provided excellent both Pre-OP and Post-OP consultation, not to mention the fantastic outcome of the surgery terminating 51 years of pain.
About Dr. Joel Ulloth, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1932159886
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulloth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulloth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulloth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulloth.
