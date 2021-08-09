See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bedford, TX
Dr. Joel Walker, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joel Walker, MD

Dr. Joel Walker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bedford, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Ks School Of Med

Dr. Walker works at USMD Mid-Cities Clinic in Bedford, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walker's Office Locations

    Mid Cities- Bedford
    1305 Airport Fwy Ste 320, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 684-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Lipid Disorders
Asthma
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Lipid Disorders

Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Genital Herpes
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Wellness Examination
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Aug 09, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Walker's for over ten earsand I can say that he is competent, professional and knowledgable. I find he is easy to talk to and has always given me as much time as I might need. Highly recommend him to anyone . Am sure that anyone lucky enough to have him as their primary care physician would agree with me.
    Stanley Cohen — Aug 09, 2021
    About Dr. Joel Walker, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1943243878
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ks School Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joel Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walker works at USMD Mid-Cities Clinic in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Walker’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

