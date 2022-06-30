Dr. Joey Hall, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joey Hall, DDS
Overview
Dr. Joey Hall, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Katy, TX.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
-
1
Katy Family Dentists21703 Kingsland Blvd Ste 104, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 417-4966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Hall. He has a balanced professional and courteous bed-side manner with attentiveness to my dental health. He explains my condition such that I understand my dental condition and what I can do to improve or maintain it.
About Dr. Joey Hall, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1437274214
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.