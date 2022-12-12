Dr. John Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Adams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Adams, MD
Dr. John Adams, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They graduated from St. Georgeâ€™s University School of Medicine.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
Pain Relief Centers: 6310 Health Parkway6310 Health Park Way Ste 320, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 231-3245Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
I’ve been to a few pain specialists but NONE LIKE Dr. Adams is out there !! He is SO INCREDIBLY Soft & gentle when it comes to talking about what’s going on with YOU & he “COMPLETELY LISTENS LIKE HE CARES ABOUT YOU SINCERELY!! “ These kind of doctors are FAR & FEW between for sure !! I just wish all my other docs were like him!
About Dr. John Adams, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1093004061
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville In Kentucky
- University Of Louisville In Kentucky
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- St. Georgeâ€™s University School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.