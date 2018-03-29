Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Baker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology Consultant of Orange County801 N Tustin Ave Ste 706, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 568-6600
San Clemente Outpatient Facility724 S El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672 Directions (877) 430-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baker (along with Dr. Van) diagnosed and treated me for SCAD at Mission Hospital. His bedside manner was excellent and the thoroughness with which he explained my treatment plan was exceptionally detailed. He answered my many questions with patience and in terms I could understand. He and Dr. Van made a terrifying health crisis much easier to navigate. Plus... Go Bruins!
About Dr. John Baker, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124022850
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- USC Medical Center
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
