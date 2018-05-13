Overview of Dr. John Belardo, MD

Dr. John Belardo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Clinton and The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko.



Dr. Belardo works at Advanced Laser Center in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Anadarko, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.