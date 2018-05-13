Dr. John Belardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Belardo, MD
Dr. John Belardo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Clinton and The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko.
Dr. Belardo's Office Locations
North Office11308 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 755-7700
Physicians' Hospital in Anadarko1002 E Central Blvd, Anadarko, OK 73005 Directions (405) 247-2551
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Clinton
- The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Belardo was very professional and made sure we all were knowledgeable and comfortable with the procedure first. At the Tulsa clinic, five of us were waiting in pre-op when Dr. Belardo came in to talk to us. He answered every question thoroughly. Before my procedure, a technician re-did my eye scans. She seemed concerned about how long it was taking but he put his hand on her shoulder and reassured her. During surgery Dr. Belardo spoke calmly to relax me. No pain during or after surgery.
About Dr. John Belardo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720196314
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Belardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belardo speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Belardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belardo.
