Pediatricians in Westlake, OH
Dr. John Bennet, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Bennet, MD

Dr. John Bennet, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Bennet works at Premier Pediatrics in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bennet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premiere Pediatrics
    26040 Detroit Rd Ste 7, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 871-1717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairview Hospital
  • Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne

Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Cough
Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Infant Care
Infections
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neonatal Care
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Ringworm
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spermatocele
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Sunburn
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. John Bennet, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255435798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rainbow Babies Chldns Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bennet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bennet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bennet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bennet works at Premier Pediatrics in Westlake, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bennet’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

