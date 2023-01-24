Overview of Dr. John Bochenek, DO

Dr. John Bochenek, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Bochenek works at Henry Ford Macomb Geriatrics in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.