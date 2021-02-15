Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bookwalter III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD
Overview of Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD
Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian, Upmc Shadyside, UPMC St. Margaret and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Bookwalter III's Office Locations
South Side Office2300 Jane St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 661-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Upmc Shadyside
- UPMC St. Margaret
- West Penn Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Was very thorough. Explained problem and recommended treatment without surgery.
About Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1790784460
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- IU Health Methodist
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Butler University
- Neurosurgery
