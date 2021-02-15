See All Neurosurgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (40)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD

Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian, Upmc Shadyside, UPMC St. Margaret and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Bookwalter III works at Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD
Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Gene Barnett, MD
Dr. Gene Barnett, MD
4.5 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD
Dr. Daria Krivosheya, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Bookwalter III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Side Office
    2300 Jane St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 661-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • Upmc Shadyside
  • UPMC St. Margaret
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bookwalter III?

    Feb 15, 2021
    Was very thorough. Explained problem and recommended treatment without surgery.
    Kevin L Drain — Feb 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bookwalter III to family and friends

    Dr. Bookwalter III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bookwalter III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD.

    About Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790784460
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • IU Health Methodist
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Butler University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bookwalter III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bookwalter III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bookwalter III works at Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bookwalter III’s profile.

    Dr. Bookwalter III has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bookwalter III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bookwalter III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bookwalter III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bookwalter III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bookwalter III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.