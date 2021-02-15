Overview of Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD

Dr. John Bookwalter III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian, Upmc Shadyside, UPMC St. Margaret and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Bookwalter III works at Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.