Overview of Dr. John Boozan, MD

Dr. John Boozan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Boozan works at JOHN M BOOZAN, M.D. in Summit, NJ with other offices in Roselle, NJ and West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Excision of Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.