Overview of Dr. John Brady III, MD

Dr. John Brady III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Luzerne, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.