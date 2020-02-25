Dr. John Brady III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brady III, MD
Overview of Dr. John Brady III, MD
Dr. John Brady III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Luzerne, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady III's Office Locations
- 1 161 Main St Ste 202, Luzerne, PA 18709 Directions (570) 287-5588
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brady is an excellent Doctor. He provides excellent care and is a highly recommended and certified physician, with a great personality.
About Dr. John Brady III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1316023849
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Brady III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
