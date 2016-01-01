Dr. John Brozetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brozetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Brozetti, MD
Dr. John Brozetti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center.
Dr. Samuel Glass120 MAIN ST, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 467-4551
Ophthalmic Associates421 Park Pl, Windber, PA 15963 Directions (814) 467-4551
Ophthalmic Associates Surgery & Laser Center1318 Eisenhower Blvd, Johnstown, PA 15904 Directions (814) 266-5795
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1346280674
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Tripler Army Med Center
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
