Dr. John Brozetti, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Brozetti, MD

Dr. John Brozetti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center.

Dr. Brozetti works at Ophthalmic Associates PC in Johnstown, PA with other offices in Windber, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brozetti's Office Locations

    Dr. Samuel Glass
    120 MAIN ST, Johnstown, PA 15901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 467-4551
    Ophthalmic Associates
    421 Park Pl, Windber, PA 15963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 467-4551
    Ophthalmic Associates Surgery & Laser Center
    1318 Eisenhower Blvd, Johnstown, PA 15904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 266-5795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Posterior Scleritis
Cataract
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Posterior Scleritis
Cataract
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Brozetti, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346280674
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fitzsimons Army Med Center
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
