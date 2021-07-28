Dr. John Bruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Bruno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Bruno, MD
Dr. John Bruno, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Bruno works at
Dr. Bruno's Office Locations
Ime Virginia Ltd.5845 Richmond Hwy Ste 400, Alexandria, VA 22303 Directions (703) 317-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The kindest person. He tries to help and understands doctors do not know everything! Yet all he told me was spot on. You cannot go wrong with this office. Mary his assistant on the phone was so humble and helpful.
About Dr. John Bruno, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Mt. St. Marys College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruno works at
Dr. Bruno speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
