Overview of Dr. John Burchfield II, MD

Dr. John Burchfield II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Burchfield II works at ProMedica Physicians Vision Associates in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.