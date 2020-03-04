Overview

Dr. John Carter, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Carter works at La Cholla Medical Group in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Leg and Foot Ulcers and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.