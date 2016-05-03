Dr. Charlton III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Charlton III, DPM
Dr. John Charlton III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
John Charlton Podiatry PA5013 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210 Directions (410) 433-1122
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He did a beautiful job on my hammer toes. My feet are beautiful and don't hurt any more.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Charlton III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charlton III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlton III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charlton III.
