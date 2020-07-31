See All Otolaryngologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. John Cho, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Cho, MD

Dr. John Cho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.

Dr. Cho works at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cho's Office Locations

    Straub Clinic & Hospital
    888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 522-4530
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Straub Clinic And Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsillitis
Earwax Buildup
Cough
Tonsillitis
Earwax Buildup
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2020
    Excellent communication. Very informative. Able to direct me in the proper direction. His examination was very thorough.
    Teal — Jul 31, 2020
    About Dr. John Cho, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Korean
    • 1184975096
    Education & Certifications

    • Minn Ear Head Neck Clin Pa/Fairview Riverside Hosp
    • University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine
    • University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cho has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

