Dr. John Chrostowski, MD
Overview of Dr. John Chrostowski, MD
Dr. John Chrostowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Rhea Medical Center.
Dr. Chrostowski's Office Locations
CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson2051 Hamill Rd Ste 3000, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 624-2696
John Chrostowski MD Pllc2158 Northgate Park Ln Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Directions (423) 803-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Rhea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with my knee surgery. Feeling a lot better after some time heeling & rehab. Would definitely recommend the doc!
About Dr. John Chrostowski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1528063211
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Yale University
