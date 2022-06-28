Overview of Dr. John Chrostowski, MD

Dr. John Chrostowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Rhea Medical Center.



Dr. Chrostowski works at Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics in Hixson, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.