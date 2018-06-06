Overview

Dr. Shalini Singh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Wood County Health Department in Bowling Green, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.