Dr. John Coon, MD
Overview
Dr. John Coon, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Locations
Dr Roger Tsutsumi DPM9041 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 373-6003
New Image Bariatric Victorville Office12780 Hesperia Rd, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (951) 687-9400
3
New Image Bariatrics3975 Jackson St Ste 201, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 751-9400
Fountain Valley Center for Weight Loss17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (951) 687-9400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Can’t say enough about Dr. Coon! He saved my life and for that I’ll be forever grateful!!
About Dr. John Coon, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1225086861
Education & Certifications
- La Cnty Usc Med Center|Parkview Hospital
- University Nm Hosps
- Saginaw Affil Hosps
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
