Dr. John Coon, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Coon, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Coon works at Dr Roger Tsutsumi DPM in Riverside, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA and Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Roger Tsutsumi DPM
    9041 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 373-6003
  2. 2
    New Image Bariatric Victorville Office
    12780 Hesperia Rd, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 687-9400
  3. 3
    New Image Bariatrics
    3975 Jackson St Ste 201, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 751-9400
  4. 4
    Fountain Valley Center for Weight Loss
    17100 Euclid St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 687-9400
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Intestinal Obstruction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Intestinal Obstruction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Coon, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225086861
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • La Cnty Usc Med Center|Parkview Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Nm Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saginaw Affil Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Coon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Coon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

