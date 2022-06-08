Overview

Dr. John Coon, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Coon works at Dr Roger Tsutsumi DPM in Riverside, CA with other offices in Victorville, CA and Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.