Dr. John Cramer, MD
Overview of Dr. John Cramer, MD
Dr. John Cramer, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Cramer works at
Dr. Cramer's Office Locations
Wayne State University Physician Group26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 111, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 357-4151
Karmanos Cancer Institute4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 576-8380Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great otolaryngologist!
About Dr. John Cramer, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1093078834
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Northwest Meml Hosps
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cramer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cramer works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cramer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.