Dr. John Doepker Jr, MD
Dr. John Doepker Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Doepker Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Doepker Jr works at Dr.John Doepker in Evansville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr John Frederick Doepker
    2701 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN 47714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 476-4400
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 16, 2022
    Dr Doepker and his office staff were amazing and I got a perfect result. I can now bend and lift and jog. I want to thank everyone involved and especially my ASPS Board Certified doctor that I would recommend to everyone.
    Stacy C — Mar 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Doepker Jr, MD
    About Dr. John Doepker Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437239746
    Education & Certifications

