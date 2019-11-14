See All Orthodontists in Antigo, WI
Dr. John T Dovorany, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.7 (50)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John T Dovorany, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Antigo, WI. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Dovorany works at Dovorany Orthodontics in Antigo, WI with other offices in Wausau, WI and Wittenberg, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Antigo
    438 Edison St, Antigo, WI 54409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 227-9500
  2. 2
    Wausau
    1405 Kenwood Dr Ste B, Wausau, WI 54401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 227-9499
  3. 3
    Wittenberg
    202 E Grand Ave, Wittenberg, WI 54499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 614-6605

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bite Adjustment
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation
Cosmetic Procedure
Bite Adjustment
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation
Cosmetic Procedure

Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Overjet
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
SureSmile® Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 14, 2019
    Doctor D and his staff are the best. I was so nervous when I was getting my braces about what would happen, but doctor D and all of his staff explained exactly what they were going to do. My favorite part though was that my mom or any of my family could come back with me. Everyone there made me feel safe and made the whole experience such a great time. I just wanted to say thank doctor d for the great work he did with my mouth and thank him for talking about the packers with me. I would definitely recommend him and his team. I was so self conscious about my smile before treatment but now I’m so happy with the great smile I have. Also all of his assistants were amazing and did all of the work perfectly. During my whole treatment they did not make any mistakes. I also just want to say a special thanks to Mary for being the best. Go to Doctor D and his team they are amazing!
    Connor Dallman in Wausau, WI — Nov 14, 2019
    About Dr. John T Dovorany, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    28 years of experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    1194837344
    • 1194837344
    Education & Certifications

    MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
    • MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John T Dovorany, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dovorany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dovorany has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dovorany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Dovorany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dovorany.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dovorany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dovorany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

