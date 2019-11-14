Dr. John T Dovorany, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dovorany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John T Dovorany, DDS
Dr. John T Dovorany, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Antigo, WI. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY.
Antigo438 Edison St, Antigo, WI 54409 Directions (715) 227-9500
Wausau1405 Kenwood Dr Ste B, Wausau, WI 54401 Directions (715) 227-9499
Wittenberg202 E Grand Ave, Wittenberg, WI 54499 Directions (800) 614-6605
- Delta Dental
Doctor D and his staff are the best. I was so nervous when I was getting my braces about what would happen, but doctor D and all of his staff explained exactly what they were going to do. My favorite part though was that my mom or any of my family could come back with me. Everyone there made me feel safe and made the whole experience such a great time. I just wanted to say thank doctor d for the great work he did with my mouth and thank him for talking about the packers with me. I would definitely recommend him and his team. I was so self conscious about my smile before treatment but now I’m so happy with the great smile I have. Also all of his assistants were amazing and did all of the work perfectly. During my whole treatment they did not make any mistakes. I also just want to say a special thanks to Mary for being the best. Go to Doctor D and his team they are amazing!
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1194837344
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dovorany has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dovorany using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dovorany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Dovorany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dovorany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dovorany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dovorany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.