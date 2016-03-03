Overview

Dr. John Duque, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Duque works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.