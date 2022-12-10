Overview of Dr. John Eliveha, MD

Dr. John Eliveha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF UBERLANDIA FOUNDATION / CENTER OF BIOMEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Eliveha works at Wesley Healthcare Center in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.