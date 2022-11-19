See All Neurosurgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. John Engler, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Engler, MD

Dr. John Engler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.

Dr. Engler works at REX NEUROSURGERY AND SPINE SPECIALIST in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Engler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rex Neurosurgery and Spine Specialist
    4207 Lake Boone Trl Ste 220, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-1410
  2. 2
    North Carolina Heart & Vascular
    4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston Health
  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Engler by my primary provider due to cervical issue. I just had surgery due to my issue and findings. Met with him and he took his time to explain everything to me and my options. Excellent bedside manner, along with a grasp and knowledge of his specialty. I would highly recommend him to anyone that is in need of his specialty. I am one day out of surgery and thus far night and day difference. He is a top notch specialist and surgeon. Thanks for everything.
    Daniel Glover — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. John Engler, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750587036
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Engler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engler works at REX NEUROSURGERY AND SPINE SPECIALIST in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Engler’s profile.

    Dr. Engler has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Engler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

