Dr. John Faber, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. John Faber, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center

Dr. Faber works at Amen Clinics Inc in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amen Clinics Inc
    3150 Bristol St Ste 400, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 266-3700
  2. 2
    Amen Clinic
    5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 100, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 956-9607
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 20, 2017
    He diagnosed my son with 3 issues whereas others were only finding 1, of which was moderate. He was patient and had a friendly manner. He was also very flexible with several follow up emails.
    Jan 20, 2017
    Photo: Dr. John Faber, MD
    About Dr. John Faber, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780647933
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Faber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Faber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Faber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

