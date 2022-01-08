Dr. John Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Fernandes, MD
Overview
Dr. John Fernandes, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from St John's Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Fernandes works at
Locations
John Fernandes M.d Facc LLC101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 405, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 533-1031
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Priority Health
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor and efficient office.We have moved south ,but still come back to NJ every year at the Thanksgiving holidays, stay with family,and see Dr Fernandes for our sons annual cardiac exam before heading home. He has had a good heart surgery and is doing well, and we could do this locally,but after how Dr F helped us and looked after our son as a baby,won't be able to trust anyone else as much.
About Dr. John Fernandes, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1073589883
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Hahnemann University College of Medicine
- St John's Medical College Hospital
- St John's Medical College
